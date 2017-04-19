Clashes erupt at 'mother of all protests' in Venezuela

Clashes broke out Wednesday at massive protests against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, as riot police fired tear gas to push back stone-throwing demonstrators and a young protester was shot and wounded.



The opposition has repeatedly accused the government of sending groups of armed thugs to attack protesters.



Those events have galvanized the often divided opposition in its efforts to force Maduro from power.



The center-right opposition has called for the military -- a pillar of Maduro's power -- to abandon him.



The defense minister, General Vladimir Padrino Lopez, has pledged the army's "unconditional loyalty," while Maduro blasted Borges for inciting a "coup".



On Tuesday night he activated a military, police and civilian operation called the "Zamora Plan" aimed at combatting a supposed coup attempt -- which the president says is being orchestrated by Venezuela's opposition and the United States.

...