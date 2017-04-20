What’s behind the visa program targeted by U.S. administration

President Donald Trump is targeting a visa program cherished by tech companies for bringing in programmers and specialized workers from other countries. Although these visas, known as H-1B, aren't supposed to displace American workers, critics say the program mostly benefits consulting firms that let tech companies save money by contracting out their jobs to foreign workers.



It's meant for jobs requiring specialty skills that cannot be filled by a U.S. worker.



BY THE NUMBERS Although the program is capped at 85,000 new H-1B visas each year, more than 100,000 workers are allowed in annually because of exemptions for university-related positions.



Many of the overseas workers are willing to work for as little as $60,000 annually, far less than $100,000-plus salaries typically paid to U.S. technology workers.



A few weeks ago, the Trump administration issued a stern warning to U.S. companies that it would investigate and prosecute those who overlook qualified American workers for jobs.



It would also give the Labor Department more power to investigate and sanction H-1B abuses and give "the best and brightest" foreign students studying in the U.S. priority in getting H-1B visas.

...