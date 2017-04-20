Do as I say, not as I do: embracing autocrats

President Donald Trump congratulated Turkey's president for sweeping up more power. Trump hailed Egypt's strongman as a "fantastic guy".



It's a posture that Trump also took toward Russian President Vladimir Putin until a dispute over Syria led Trump last week to declare U.S.-Russian ties at an "all-time low".



Trump is hardly the first U.S. president willing to look the other way in dealings with governments that flout democratic values.



Turkey's foreign minister, Mevlut Cavusoglu, said Wednesday that Erdogan and Trump are planning to meet before next month's NATO summit in Brussels.



Trump has locked arms with Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi, a former general who toppled the democratically elected President Mohammad Morsi, a Muslim Brotherhood member.



After winning November's presidential election, Trump offered Sisi a different relationship. When Sisi visited Washington this month, Trump told reporters the Egyptian president would be someone "very close to me".



As Erdogan moved to consolidate power in Turkey, his relationship with Obama soured.

...