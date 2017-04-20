Allies silent but jibes in China over U.S. carrier mix-up

America's allies in Asia were silent Wednesday over confusion about a U.S. aircraft carrier group that was supposed to be headed toward North Korea in a show of force, but was actually completing training exercises in Australia.



The U.S. military's Pacific Command explained Tuesday that the Carl Vinson strike group first had to complete a shorter-than-initially planned period of training with Australia.



Japan, the other main U.S. ally in the region, did not comment on the mix-up while China's Foreign Ministry declined to comment at a regular briefing.

...