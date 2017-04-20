Venezuelans march against Maduro en masse

Venezuelan security forces fired tear gas as hundreds of thousands of demonstrators staged what they billed as the "mother of all marches" against President Nicolas Maduro Wednesday, and a student caught up in a clash died after being shot in the head.



Opposition supporters protested in Caracas and other cities, denouncing Maduro for eroding democracy and plunging the oil-rich economy into chaos.



Maduro says that beneath a peaceful facade, the protests are little more than opposition efforts to foment a coup to end socialism in Venezuela.



The dueling marches drew parallels to the clashes between pro- and anti-government protesters in 2002 that triggered a brief coup against late President Hugo Chavez.



The opposition blames the deaths on security forces and armed pro-government supporters seeking to spook protesters.



Maduro has charged that the opposition is trying to relive the 2002 coup against Chavez, his predecessor and mentor. Analysts say there is less likelihood of a putsch against Maduro because Chavez launched a broad purge of the armed forces following his brief ouster.

