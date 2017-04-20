Venezuelan protests against government leave three dead

Two Venezuelan students and a National Guard sergeant died on Wednesday after being shot during protests against unpopular leftist President Nicolas Maduro, increasing turmoil in the volatile nation amid a devastating economic crisis.



Maduro says that beneath a peaceful facade, the protests are little more than opposition efforts to foment a coup to end socialism in Venezuela.



The deaths mean eight people have now been killed during protests in Venezuela this month.



Over 400 people were arrested during protests on Wednesday, rights group Penal Forum said.



The opposition called for another protest on Thursday, raising the specter of prolonged disruption in Venezuela.



A National Guard sergeant was killed by a sniper during "violent protests" in Miranda state and a colonel was injured, the human rights ombudsman Tarek Saab tweeted on Wednesday night.



Maduro has charged that the opposition is trying to relive the 2002 coup against Chavez, his predecessor and mentor, by blocking roads and vandalizing public property.

...