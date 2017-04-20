Tech firms urge court to toss Trump travel ban

Scores of technology firms including Amazon, Facebook, Google and Microsoft on Wednesday joined in a legal filing urging a judge to toss out President Donald Trump's latest travel ban.



Federal judges have halted Trump's revised executive order issued in March to temporarily close U.S. borders to refugees and nationals from six Muslim-majority countries, dealing the president a humiliating defeat.



Trump has said a travel ban is needed to preserve U.S. national security and keep out extremists.



Trump vowed to fight the "flawed" ruling all the way to the Supreme Court if necessary, describing it as "unprecedented judicial overreach".

