Vietnam village sealed off as hostage crisis deepens

We will make our move if the police attack us," she told AFP.



She added that the hostages were being treated well and were being fed three meals a day.



A total of 38 policemen and local officials were taken hostages on Saturday.



Three of them escaped successfully while 15 others were released Monday, Hanoi's police were quoted on state-controlled media.



In 2013, a gunman killed a provincial official, before killing himself, in an apparent dispute over land in northern Vietnam.



Local police and authorities could not be reached for comment on Thursday.

...