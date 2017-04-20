VP Pence praises Indonesia's democratic, tolerant values

Vice President Mike Pence praised Indonesia's democracy and moderate form of Islam after meeting Thursday with the president of the world's most populous Muslim nation.



Indonesia is the latest stop on an Asian tour by Pence that is reinforcing traditional U.S. alliances at a time when Donald Trump's presidency has raised questions about the strength of the U.S. commitment to the region.



Pence said at a joint news conference with Jokowi that the U.S. wants to strengthen its strategic partnership with Indonesia.



Indonesia is on Trump's trade hit list of nations that he considers the U.S. is losing out to in trade, and U.S. company Freeport-McMoran Inc., which operates the world's largest copper mine in the Indonesian province of Papua, is in a protracted dispute with the Indonesian government.

...