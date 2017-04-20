Britain will lose more from Brexit than EU, bloc's foreign policy chief says

Britain will lose more than the European Union from its decision to leave the bloc, the EU's top diplomat said on Thursday, and talks with London were expected to be difficult.



Prime Minister Theresa May formally began Britain's divorce from the EU last month, declaring there was no turning back, ushering in a tortuous exit process that will test the bloc's cohesion and pitch her country into the unknown.



Brexit negotiations will start as planned in June, after Britons vote in a snap general election, the EU said on Wednesday.



It will lose around a sixth of its economic output when Britain leaves the EU.

...