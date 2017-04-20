Australia to raise English language standard for citizenship

Australia plans to tighten its citizenship rules to require higher English language skills, longer residency and evidence of integration such as a job, officials said Thursday.



Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull said the new citizenship test would reflect Australian values instead of the current multiple-choice format.



Budding Australian citizens would have to be competent English language speakers and have been permanent residents for at least four years.



Immigration Minister Peter Dutton said there would be greater police checks on citizenship applicants and perpetrators of domestic violence should be disqualified.



Applicants would have to show the steps they had taken to integrate into and contribute to the Australian community.



The public will be able to make submissions until June on how Australian values might be tested.

...