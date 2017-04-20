Pakistan on alert as top court to rule in case that may oust PM

A ring of steel was placed around Pakistan's Supreme Court Thursday ahead of a ruling on corruption allegations that could see the prime minister ousted from power after the Panama Papers linked his family to offshore businesses.



Sharif's ruling PML-N party insists the wealth was acquired legally through family businesses in Pakistan and the Gulf.



The case has dominated headlines in Pakistan for the better part of a year, though many observers believe the court would be reluctant to directly oust Sharif.



The court has taken such action before, however, holding former prime minister Yousuf Raza Gilani in contempt in 2012 for refusing to re-open corruption investigations into then president Asif Ali Zardari, resulting in his disqualification.



PML-N and PTI lawmakers reaffirmed to AFP late Wednesday that they would accept the court's decision.

...