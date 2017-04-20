Wenger mulls second chance for 'great player' Wilshere

Arsene Wenger is weighing up whether to end Jack Wilshere's Arsenal exile after the injury-plagued England international's latest fitness setback.



Wilshere appeared as a substitute in two of Arsenal's opening three Premier League games before discussions with Wenger led to him leaving on a temporary deal.



He made 27 appearances during a solid spell at Bournemouth and, with just over a year remaining on his deal at Arsenal, Gunners boss Wenger will wait until the end of the campaign before deciding if Wilshere gets a new contract in the close season.



Wenger admitted it was frustrating to see Wilshere, once touted as the brightest of England's young stars, hampered yet again by injury problems.



Asked how he felt when he heard of the injury, Wenger replied: "Sad because Jack is a great football player with a great football brain.

