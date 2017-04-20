Putin says Russian people will choose his successor via ballot box

Russian President Vladimir Putin meets with Chinese Vice-Premier Zhang Gaoli in the Novo-Ogaryovo residence, outside Moscow, Russia, Thursday, April 13, 2017. (Alexei Druzhinin/Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)
Putin congratulates Serbia's Vucic on 'convincing' poll win
Russia looms over French presidential election
Putin on U.S. election hack charge: ‘Read my lips: No’
Your feedback is important to us!
We invite all our readers to share with us their views and comments about this article.
Disclaimer: Comments submitted by third parties on this site are the sole responsibility of the individual(s) whose content is submitted. The Daily Star accepts no responsibility for the content of comment(s), including, without limitation, any error, omission or inaccuracy therein. Please note that your email address will NOT appear on the site.
Alert: If you are facing problems with posting comments, please note that you must verify your email with Disqus prior to posting a comment. follow this link to make sure your account meets the requirements. (http://bit.ly/vDisqus)
Putin congratulates Serbia's Vucic on 'convincing' poll win
Russia looms over French presidential election
Putin on U.S. election hack charge: ‘Read my lips: No’
FOLLOW THIS ARTICLE