UK Labour leader comes out fighting ahead of election

Opposition Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn insisted Thursday that he could still win Britain's snap June general election despite dire poll ratings, pitching himself as an anti-establishment candidate fighting for change.



Almost exactly 20 years since Tony Blair led Labour to the first of three consecutive election victories, the party is languishing in the polls ahead of the June 8 vote.



Corbyn was elected party leader in 2015 and again last year thanks to strong backing from grassroots Labour members, but many of his more centrist MPs believe he cannot secure the broad public support needed to win power.

