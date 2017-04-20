Dutch court orders criminal probe into gas field quakes

A Dutch court ordered public prosecutors Thursday to probe whether a major energy company may be criminally responsible for a series of earthquakes triggered by gas production in the EU's biggest gas field.



The case comes after Dutch Economic Minister Henk Kamp announced Tuesday that gas production in Groningen will be cut back once again from 24 billion cubic meters to 21.6 billion cubic meters per year.



Production has been steadily cut back over the past two years from about 42.5 billion cubic meters in 2015 .



The Dutch central statistic office (CBS) also last year announced that the Groningen field was running out of reserves, with an estimated 17 years left before stocks are depleted.

...