Council of Europe warns on rising media self-censorship

Journalists are increasingly resorting to self-censorship to avoid falling foul of the authorities in the face of physical and psychological intimidation, the Council of Europe said Thursday.



The study said that 87 percent of Turkish respondents reported being victims of targeted surveillance by state authorities, public officials or "other powerful figures" including media owners or advertisers.



The council said many reporters suffered stress, leading to depression or even paranoia. It added that 31 percent toned down a story and that 15 percent abandoned a reporting project altogether, and that 57 percent did not report incidents to police.

...