Fresh surge of refugees return to Afghanistan from Pakistan

A fresh surge of undocumented refugees have returned to Afghanistan from Pakistan this month, a humanitarian group said Thursday, saying they felt "forced to leave" as Islamabad continues a crackdown.



Since 2016 hundreds of thousands of refugees have returned from Pakistan, where some had sheltered for decades, to Afghanistan amid accusations of coercion.



Approximately 380,000 registered and 225,000 unregistered refugees returned to Afghanistan from Pakistan last year, the vast majority between July and December, the NRC added.



This month Pakistan resumed repatriating documented refugees.

...