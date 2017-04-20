Dublin faces protests over hospital role for Catholic Church

Public pressure mounted Thursday on the Irish government over plans to give ownership of a new 300-million-euro maternity hospital to a Catholic religious order mired in historical abuse of women.



The government finally decided on land adjacent to St Vincent's general hospital in south Dublin, which has been donated by the Sisters of Charity.



Once it is built, the hospital will be transferred to a trust controlled by the order, which also runs St Vincent's.



In what was an overwhelmingly Catholic country, successive Irish governments outsourced social services to religious orders.

...