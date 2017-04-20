Venezuelans stage new mass demos after deadly unrest

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's opponents took to the streets Thursday vowing a new day of huge protests, upping the ante after deadly clashes in the beleaguered oil-rich nation.



Protesters determined to oust the leftist leader massed from the morning hours in Caracas, refusing to flinch after the most violent day yet in three weeks of unrest that have left eight people dead.



A 17-year-old boy and a 23-year-old woman died after being shot in the head, and Maduro's camp said a soldier outside Caracas was also killed.



The opposition accuses Maduro of letting state forces and gangs of armed thugs violently repress demonstrators.



The deepening of Venezuela's economic and political crisis since late March has galvanized the often divided opposition in their efforts to force Maduro from power.



The opposition has called for the military -- a pillar of Maduro's power -- to abandon him.



Maduro said Wednesday he was ready to face his opponents at the ballot box.

...