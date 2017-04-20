UN condemns NKorea missile launch after Russia, US spar over words

The United Nations Security Council on Thursday condemned North Korea's latest missile test and demanded Pyongyang not conduct any more nuclear tests in a statement that was delayed as the United States and Russia sparred over its language.



The latest U.S.-drafted statement dropped "through dialogue" and Russia requested it be included.



The 15-member council has strengthened sanctions following each of North Korea's five nuclear tests.



U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson will chair a United Nations Security Council meeting on North Korea on April 28 to discuss how the body can combat Pyongyang's banned nuclear and missile programs.

