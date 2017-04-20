IMF offers plea against protectionism as Trump, Brexit loom

The International Monetary Fund renewed its warnings against protectionism on Thursday as nationalist political trends threaten trade integration on both sides of the Atlantic.



As the IMF and World Bank kicked off what are normally staid meetings, with central bankers and finance ministers from 189 member countries gathering in Washington, anti-free trade rhetoric in the United States and Europe created a tense atmosphere.



In her opening remarks, Christine Lagarde, the IMF's managing director, tried to downplay differences with the new Trump administration over trade, financial regulation and climate change.



Nevertheless, Lagarde said Thursday she believes the Trump administration could be an effective partner.



German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble called on the Trump administration not to turn its back on trade liberalization.

...