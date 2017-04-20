France's would-be presidents make last-minute appeals before vote

Candidates in France's presidential election made last-ditch appeals to sway undecided voters on Thursday as the third and fourth placed contenders kept up the pressure on the two hopefuls leading opinion polls.



Voters will cast ballots on Sunday in the first round of what has turned into the most unpredictable French election in memory, with four of the 11 candidates within reach of the two places for the run-off on May 7 .



A Harris Interactive poll showed Macron and Le Pen still in front, with the gap a bit wider than before.



Conservative former prime minister Francois Fillon scored 20 percent, meaning he was now gaining on Le Pen.



FRANCE'S PLACE IN EUROPE



With eurospectics Le Pen and Melenchon in the race, the outcome could have a bearing on France's place in Europe.

...