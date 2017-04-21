One police officer killed, two wounded in Paris shooting

One policemen was killed and two others wounded in a shooting incident in central Paris Thursday night, police and the Interior Ministry said.



A French Interior Ministry spokesman said it was too early to say what the motive of the attack was, but that it was clear the police officers had been deliberately targeted.



Three police sources said, however, that the shooting could have been an attempt at an armed robbery.



The centrist inched ahead to 24.5 percent while Le Pen was a bit weaker on 21 percent.



Conservative former Prime Minister Francois Fillon scored 20 percent, meaning he was now gaining on Le Pen.



An Ifop-Fiducial poll showed roughly the same breakdown.



The election will decide the direction of France's 2.2 trillion euro economy, which vies with Britain for the rank of fifth largest in the world.

...