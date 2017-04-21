Pence announces $10 billion in deals on Indonesia trip

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence announced $10 billion in deals between American and Indonesian companies during a visit to Jakarta Friday, as he pushed for greater access to Southeast Asia's top economy.



Energy firm Exxon Mobil, General Electric, and aerospace giant Lockheed Martin were among the American companies involved in the agreements.



During the visit to Indonesia, his latest stop on an Asia tour, Pence has been pushing to help U.S. firms who want to do business in Indonesia -- one of several countries targeted by Donald Trump's administration for running a trade surplus with the U.S.

...