Man sought after Paris attack turned self in in Belgium: France

A suspect sought by France in the wake of the Champs Elysees attack has turned himself in to Belgian police, France's interior ministry said Friday.



A source close to the French investigation said the 35-year-old man being questioned in Antwerp, described as "very dangerous", had been sought by Belgian police as part of a separate probe.



During a search of his home, Belgian police found weapons, balaclavas and a train ticket for France departing Thursday morning, hours before the Paris assault.

