Dutch PM to meet Danish, Irish counterparts on Brexit

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte was Friday to meet his Irish and Danish counterparts as the three northern European countries grapple with the likely fallout from Britain's divorce from the EU.



Rutte was hosting Irish Prime Minister Enda Kenny and his Danish counterpart Lars Lokke Rasmussen over lunch for "informal talks," his office said.



A Dutch government think-tank warned last year before Britain's referendum that Brexit could cost The Netherlands a 1.2 percent fall in GDP by 2030 and a 10-billion-euro trade loss.

