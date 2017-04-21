Le Pen says France must reinstate border checks to fight "Islamist terrorism"

Far-right presidential candidate Marine Le Pen said Friday that France should immediately reinstate border checks and expel foreigners who are on the watch lists of intelligence services, adding that these were steps she would take, if elected.



Opinion polls have for months forecast that Le Pen would make it through to the run-off, but then lose in the final vote.



Until now, Le Pen had struggled to get the campaign to focus on her party's trademark tough security and immigration stance.



It is unclear what impact the attack will have on the first round of already very unpredictable presidential elections Sunday.



With their hardline view on security and immigration, Le Pen and conservative Francois Fillon may resonate with some voters.

...