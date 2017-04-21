WHO urges action over growing hepatitis epidemic



The number of people dying from hepatitis is rising, and most of the 325 million infected are unaware they have the virus and lack access to potentially life-saving medicines, the World Health Organization said Friday.



Gottfried Hirnschall, director of WHO's Department of HIV and the Global Hepatitis Program, said the WHO was working with governments, drug makers and diagnostics companies to improve access.



While TB and AIDS deaths are falling, hepatitis deaths are on the rise and have increased by 22 percent since 2000, the WHO said.

...