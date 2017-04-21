Ukraine nabs top state executive and ex-premier ally for graft

Ukraine's stuttering fight against high-level corruption gathered pace Friday as a top state energy executive was detained a day after the arrest of a close ally of former premier Arseniy Yatsenyuk.



Martynenko was picked up on Thursday and could face up to 12 years in prison for allegedly embezzling $17.28 million (16.12 million euros) from Europe's largest -- and Ukraine's only -- uranium extraction and processing plant.



Strengthening Ukraine's anti-corruption bureau was one of the top demands of the International Monetary Fund connected to a $17.5 billion rescue package for Ukraine in 2015 .

