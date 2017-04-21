Zuma, Mandela rape painting stirs outrage in S.Africa

A painting by a South African artist showing President Jacob Zuma raping the late Nelson Mandela has caused outrage in the country, with the ruling party Friday describing it as "grotesque".



The piece by controversial artist Ayanda Mabulu shows Zuma seated on a red chair, penetrating a crying Mandela.



The party urged the people to ignore the painting.



Mabulu has previously done a number of controversial paintings showing Zuma's genitals, much to the public outrage.



It said while it respects the artist's right to freedom of expression, it found the painting "distasteful".



In 2010, a painting by Cape Town-based artist Brett Murray depicting Zuma with exposed genitals was defaced and later removed from a Johannesburg gallery after sparking a huge outcry.

