Finland likely to quit euro in coming decades, lawmaker says

Finland's exit from the euro zone is possible and even likely in the future, eurosceptic lawmaker Sampo Terho, the frontrunner in a race to lead the co-ruling Finns party, said Friday.



A poll for Finnish broadcaster MTV released this Wednesday showed support for Terho among party activists at 60 percent, compared with 22 percent for Halla-aho.



He has generally taken more moderate positions than Halla-aho, a member of European Parliament who has said bluntly he would take Finland out of the euro zone and the European Union.



Terho also said he would be ready to campaign for a referendum on EU membership in the 2019 parliament elections, if the majority of the party backs the idea.

...