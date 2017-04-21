War-torn Afghanistan sets up tourism ministry

The president of war-torn Afghanistan is creating a tourism ministry in a bid to attract visitors to the country endowed with stunning landscapes and archaeological sites, but wracked by nearly four decades of conflict.



Afghanistan has, however, welcomed travel to what it considers safe areas where Taliban militants -- seeking to topple the government and return to power -- are not deemed a threat.



A few such areas can be safely reached by air, such as the ancient city of Bamiyan, currently at the center of efforts to boost tourism revenue.

