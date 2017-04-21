Thousands of hardline Islamists protest Bangladesh statue

Thousands of supporters of a hard-line Bangladeshi Islamist group staged protests Friday calling for the removal or destruction of a controversial statue from the nation's highest court.



The statue of "lady justice" has ruffled feathers in the Muslim-majority nation, with hardliners demonstrating in recent weeks against what they say is a Greek god unbefitting Bangladesh.



Last week Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina told a meeting of top Islamic seminary teachers that she too disliked the statue, boosting the hardliners' stance.

...