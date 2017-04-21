Italy regions set autonomy referendums for October

Italy's Lombardy and Veneto regions Friday agreed on Oct. 22 as the date for consultative referendums aimed at winning greater autonomy for the wealthy northern territories.



Veneto governor Luca Zaia, seen as an emerging star of Italy's center-right, has spearheaded the referendum moves, pressing ahead with them despite the Constitutional Court blocking proposals for votes on his region seceding or being allowed to keep the bulk of its tax revenues.



Both men are members of the Northern League.



The consultative referendums are expected to ask voters a broader question about whether they favor more autonomy for the regions which together account for nearly a third of Italy's GDP.

