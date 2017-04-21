Kenyan forces say 52 Al-Shabab fighters killed in Somalia

Kenyan troops Friday killed 52 Al-Shabab fighters in an attack on the militants' camp in southern Somalia, a military spokesman said.



Kenya initially sent troops into Somalia in 2011 after a series of attacks on Kenyan soil by the Al-Qaeda-affiliated Al-Shabab.



In January, Al-Shabab said its fighters killed dozens of Kenyan troops when the group attacked a remote military base in Somalia, while Kenya's army said nine soldiers had died and 70 militants were killed.



In January 2016, Al-Shabab said it had killed more than 100 Kenyan soldiers in El Adde, a camp near the border with Kenya.

