Death toll in Venezuelan protests reaches nine

A man was killed in a protest in the Venezuelan capital on Thursday night, an official said Friday, marking the ninth death in a wave of sometimes violent demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro's government.



"We demand that those responsible for this incident are investigated and punished," wrote Ocariz, without providing additional details.



Opposition leaders have promised to keep up their protests, demanding that Maduro's government call regional elections that have been delayed since last year, free almost 100 jailed opposition activists and respect the autonomy of the opposition-led Congress.



The protests were further fueled when the government barred the opposition's best-known leader, two-time presidential candidate Henrique Capriles, from holding public office.

...