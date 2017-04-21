Russia strips citizenship of suspected Saint Petersburg metro bomber

The interior ministry said in a statement that 22-year-old suspected suicide bomber Akbarjon Djalilov, a Russian national born in Central Asian Kyrgyzstan, had posthumously been stripped of his Russian citizenship.



No one has claimed responsibility for the Saint Petersburg attack, but the authorities said they are probing ties to ISIS, who have threatened to strike Russia in revenge for its intervention in Syria.



FSB head Alexander Bortnikov told reporters on Thursday that the agency was close to establishing who ordered the bombing, Russian news agencies reported.

