Hundreds of Baloch rebels surrender to Pakistan govt

Around 500 Baloch rebel militants on Friday surrendered to Pakistan's government as Islamabad pursues its development agenda linked to the ambitious China Pakistan Economic Corridor in the southwest province.



Some 487 militants from four Baloch rebel organisations, including at least eight senior commanders, laid down their arms at an official ceremony in Quetta city.



The militants pledged their allegiance to the state of Pakistan at the ceremony, which was also attended by the provincial chief minister.



Baluchistan is the largest of Pakistan's four provinces, but its roughly seven million inhabitants have long complained they do not receive a fair share of its gas and mineral wealth.

