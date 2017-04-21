Dutch PM stresses EU unity over Brexit with Danish, Irish leaders

The leaders of the Netherlands, Ireland and Denmark stressed the need for "unity" Friday as the three northern European countries seek to minimize the impact of Britain's divorce from the EU.



Denmark, Ireland and The Netherlands are all heavily dependent on trade with Britain.



A Dutch government think-tank warned last year before Britain's referendum that Brexit could cost The Netherlands a 1.2-percent fall in GDP by 2030 and a 10-billion-euro trade loss.



Ireland is also particularly concerned by the borders question as it shares a land border with Britain to its north.

