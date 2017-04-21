G20 finance leaders discuss anti-terrorism efforts

Finance leaders from the Group of 20 major economies were expected to discuss ways to better combat the financing of terrorism Friday, in part as a way to demonstrate the value of the group to the Trump administration.



The G20 is not expected to issue a new statement after Friday's meeting, which comes amid tension between the Trump administration's plans to shrink U.S. trade deficits and IMF warnings that increasing trade barriers will stunt economic growth.



Hammond said the anti-terrorism topic can help demonstrate to the Trump administration the value of cooperating through multilateral organizations.

...