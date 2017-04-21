US House panel calls FBI director, others to testify on Russia

The U.S. House Intelligence Committee on Friday said it has requested FBI director James Comey and others to testify as part of its Russia probe, one of the investigation's first steps since its leader stepped down.



The invitations come two weeks after House Intelligence Committee chairman Devin Nunes stepped aside as the Republican leader of the House investigation into Russian interference in November's presidential election, after being criticized for compromising the probe in visits to President Donald Trump's White House.



Testifying before Nunes's committee a month ago, Comey confirmed the FBI was probing the Trump campaign's links to Russia last year and repudiated the president's claim that he was wiretapped by Obama.

