Close race may confound early French poll projections

The first round of France's presidential election may be too close to call when polls close Sunday because initial projections will not be available as early as in the past, pollsters and their watchdog said Friday.



That means pollsters may not have had time to calculate first projections from partial results before 8 p.m. (1800 GMT), when media are allowed to report results.



That means pollsters will only have an hour to collect partial results from the first polling stations to close, which are mostly in smaller towns, before they can run algorithms to estimate projections, Kraus said.



Better projections based on results from larger towns may not be available until 8:45 p.m., he added.

...