Everything you need to know about the French election

Nearly 47 million French voters go to the polls Sunday in the first round of the country's presidential election.



With two of the leading four top candidates hostile to the EU and NATO, the election could further shake up the West's liberal postwar order, already rattled by Britain's vote to leave the EU and Donald Trump's election to the White House.



The country's 66,546 polling stations will open at 8 a.m. (9 a.m. Beirut time) and close at 7 p.m. (8 p.m. in Beirut), an hour later than the last election in 2012 .



The top two candidates will go through to a runoff on May 7 .



Every presidential election since 1965 has gone to a second round.

