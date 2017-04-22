Police seek possible Paris gunman accomplices

Investigators are trying to find out whether the man who shot dead a policeman in Paris had accomplices, a prosecutor said, adding that he had shown no previous signs of radicalization despite a long prison record.



The gunman, identified as Karim Cheurfi, opened fire on a police vehicle parked on the Champs Elysees in Paris late Thursday, killing one officer and injuring two others before being shot dead.



Cheurfi, 39, a French national who lived with his mother in the eastern Paris suburb of Chelles, had spent some 14 years in prison from 2001 for crimes including gun attacks on law enforcement officers.



Molins confirmed police had found a note with handwritten messages defending Daesh near his body, addresses of police establishments in his car and a Quran.



Molins made no comment on other potential suspects.

