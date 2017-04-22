‘Vive Paris!’ Tourists back on Champs Elysees

Tourists were back on the Champs Elysees Friday with a mixture of shock and defiance, a day after an extremist shot dead a policeman on the world-famous avenue on the eve of France's election. "I needed to get out, to come back here and see the sunshine and that everything was OK," said Lebanese tourist Zeina Bitar, 45, who was shopping on the boulevard with her children when the gunman struck.



Nearby, a police officer laid a white rose at the site where the shooter felled his comrade with an automatic weapon, unleashing a firefight in which the assailant was killed and two other officers were wounded.



More than 230 people have been killed in extremist attacks in France since early 2015, leading to a ramping up of security, with thousands of troops deployed to patrol key sites.

