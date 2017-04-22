Peaceful outcome for Korean peninsula still possible: Pence

Denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula can be achieved peacefully because of Washington's new engagement with China, U.S. Vice President Mike Pence said Saturday, despite growing fears North Korea could soon conduct a new nuclear test.



Earlier this week, Trump praised Chinese efforts to rein in "the menace of North Korea" after North Korean state media warned the United States of a "super-mighty preemptive strike".



However, Trump has also ordered what he has described as an "armada" to waters off the Korean peninsula as a warning to North Korea.



In the face of the U.S. moves, North Korea said on Friday the state of affairs on the Korean peninsula was "extremely perilous".



The North will celebrate the 85th anniversary of the foundation of its Korean People's Army on Tuesday and has marked important events in the past by launching missiles or conducting nuclear tests.



Tuesday's anniversary also comes as the North finishes winter military drills and as South Korea and the United States wrap up annual joint military exercises.

...