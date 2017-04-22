Pence says United States will honor refugee deal with Australia

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence said Saturday the United States would honor a controversial refugee deal with Australia, under which the United States would resettle up to 1,250 asylum seekers, a deal President Donald Trump had described as "dumb".



Asylum-seeker advocates welcomed the U.S. commitment, although they remained concerned that "extreme vetting" could see fewer than 1,250 resettled in the United States.



Australia's relationship with the new administration in Washington got off to a rocky start when Trump lambasted Turnbull over the resettlement arrangement, which Trump labelled a "dumb" deal.



Turnbull acknowledged Trump's reluctance, but said the U.S. commitment was a measure of Trump's new U.S. administration.

