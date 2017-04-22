France on edge as presidential vote looms

Candidates have clashed over how to protect France since Thursday night's shooting, which ISIS claimed as the work of one of its devotees.



Analysts say the attack could shake up the four-way contest between far-right leader Marine Le Pen, centrist Emmanuel Macron, conservative Francois Fillon and Communist-backed firebrand Jean-Luc Melenchon.



Le Pen, Fillon and Macron cancelled their final rallies Friday.



Le Pen has moved quickly to present herself as the strongest defender against Islamist radicals in a country scarred by a string of attacks that have claimed 239 lives since 2015 .



Fillon and Macron also hastily convened televised briefings in which they vowed to protect the country.



Macron, a 39-year-old moderate whom Fillon has portrayed as too inexperienced for the top job, said France was paying for the intelligence jobs cuts made when Fillon was prime minister between 2007 and 2012 .



A BVA poll conducted Thursday and Friday showed Le Pen and Macron tied on 23 percent, ahead of Melenchon with 19.5 percent and Fillon on 19 percent.

