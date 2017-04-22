American Airlines' employee suspended after row with passengers

American Airlines has suspended an employee after a video showed an altercation on one of its planes involving crew, several passengers and a crying woman carrying a young child.



American Airlines was investigating Friday's incident, which happened on Flight 591 from San Francisco to Dallas before the plane took off, Leslie Scott, an airline spokeswoman said.



Adyanthaya did not immediately respond to a request for comment.



In his video, the woman with the child can be heard asking flight attendants for the stroller.



Moments later, another American employee, who Scott said was a flight attendant, enters the plane and the male passenger confronts him.

...